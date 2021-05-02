Metro Detroit woman’s story of addiction showcased in new movie

The SAMHSA helpline offers free, confidential help for substance abuse. It's available 24/7 at 1-800-662-4357.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The turbulent relationship between a Farmington Hills mother and daughter is being featured on the big screen.

“Four Good Days” -- a movie based on their life -- was released Friday. It’s a story about a daughter’s addiction and how her mother learns to trust her again.

It’s a story of addiction and redemption. At 16, Amanda Wendler was hooked on opioid painkillers. When they were hard to find, she turned to heroin and eventually ended up homeless. With no place to go, she turned to her estranged mother.

Her story of recovery is now playing out on the big screen in “Four Good Days,” staring Mila Kunis as Amanda and Glenn Close as her mother, Libby.

“It was surreal,” Amanda Wendler said. “Who would have ever thought something like that would happen?”

The movie is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning story of Amanda in the Washington Post. Wendler said at times, the portrayal was difficult to watch.

“I mean I cried so much watching that because during my addiction, I never looked in the mirror,” Amanda said. “I lost who I was and I did start to look really bad.”

But the movie is one of hope with a message for those still trapped by addiction.