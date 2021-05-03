Speeding SUV crashes into Inkster house, ruptures gas line

A home in Inkster was significantly damaged May 2, 2021 when a speeding SUV crashed into it.

INKSTER, Mich. – Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into the side of a home Sunday in Inkster.

Police said the driver was speeding near the intersection of Bayhan and Carlysle streets, where they lost control of the vehicle and collided with the house. The house sustained substantial damage to its foundation and its gas line was ruptured.

No one was home at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not release any details about their condition.

A neighbor said the house had sat vacant for a while but was purchased a few months ago by a family who had been renovating the property.

