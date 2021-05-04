2 killed in rollover crash involving SUV, tanker truck on US-23 in Ann Arbor Township

Aerial images from a fatal crash on May 4, 2021, on US-23 in Ann Arbor Township.

ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people were killed Tuesday in a rollover crash involving an SUV and a tanker truck on US-23 in Ann Arbor Township, officials said.

The crash happened at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday (May 4) on northbound US-23 at Earhart Road, south of Plymouth Road, according to authorities.

Police said the SUV was heading south on US-23 when it crossed the median and struck the truck, which was heading north.

Crews found two people dead inside the SUV when they arrived at the scene, officials said.

Both directions of US-23 are closed and are expected to remain shut down for “a few hours” as police investigate the crash. Traffic is being directed off at Geddes Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

A car involved in a fatal crash on May 4, 2021, on US-23 in Ann Arbor Township. (WDIV)

A car involved in a fatal crash on May 4, 2021, on US-23 in Ann Arbor Township. (WDIV)