Plymouth developing app to let drivers know when a train is blocking the road

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The City of Plymouth and Integrated Traffic Systems LLC are developing an app to help drivers in town avoid train delays.

If you frequently drive the roads in Plymouth then you’ve probably been stuck at a train crossing more than once. Roads have been blocked for hours at a time.

The Plymouth Trains app could help you avoid delays. Users can get a notification and estimated wait time when a train is blocking the road.

There are settings so you can receive notifications all the time or just a specific time of the day of the week, according to the city. You will also be able to enable location to get notifications when you’re within range of a blocked crossing.

There is also a “chance of train” feature that will show you the likelihood of a blocked crossing.

The app is still in development and currently only shows the Farmer Street crossing. Developers are working to include the remaining crossings in the city.

The app is only available on the Apple App Store, but an Android version is in development.