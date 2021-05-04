Teen faces murder charges in Sterling Heights car crash that killed 20-year-old woman

Angelo Rickey Smith, 17, from Detroit, is facing several charges including murder after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle and killing a 20-year-old woman in Sterling Heights on April 30, 2021. Photo courtesy of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy is facing several charges, including murder, after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Sterling Heights, killing a 20-year-old woman.

Angelo Rickey Smith, from Detroit, was arraigned in Macomb County on Monday on five charges, including: felony murder, second-degree murder, first-degree fleeing a police office, second-degree fleeing a police officer and commission of a felony with a motor vehicle.

The charges come days after a car crash in Sterling Heights killed a 20-year-old woman in the early morning of April 30.

That night, Macomb County deputies were dispatched to Jim Riehl’s Friendly Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Romeo following reports of reckless driving in the area. Surveillance footage later showed that four individuals had broken into the dealership and stolen four vehicles.

Initial report: Driver fleeing police causes deadly crash in Sterling Heights

When the first deputy arrived at the dealership, a red 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee reportedly exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. Police say Smith was inside this vehicle and believed to have been operating it. Another individual was also inside the vehicle at that time.

A deputy pursued the Jeep, which traveled northbound on Van Dyke Road and then eastbound on 30 Mile Road. Officials say the Jeep was driving at a high rate of speed and the police pursuit was called off near Van Dyke and 26 Mile roads.

After police called off their pursuit, Smith continued driving southbound on Van Dyke Road at speeds over 100 mph, running red lights at every major intersection, officials said.