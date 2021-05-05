34-year-old man killed, another hurt in shooting on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – A 34-year-old man was killed and another man was injured overnight in a shooting on Detroit’s west side, police said.
Shots were fired around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday (May 5) in the area of Lindsay Street and Eight Mile Road, according to authorities.
A 42-year-old man was shot in the body multiple times and ran to the 20500 block of Lindsay Street, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital by medics and is listed in temporary serious condition, officials said.
A short time later, a 34-year-old man was privately driven to a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound, according to police. It’s unclear how many times he was shot.
The 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.