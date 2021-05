ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and family of Nadine Moses are seeking the public’s help in locating the 84-year-old woman.

Moses’ family said they last spoke with her on Monday, May 3, and have not been able to reach her since then.

Moses drives a blue 2011 Ford Edge, her family said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 810-985-8115.

