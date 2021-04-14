Detroiters describe personal decisions when it comes to getting the vaccine

DETROIT – Michigan is being called the epicenter of COVID-19 once again as the numbers across the state continue to climb.

If that wasn’t bad enough, city leaders are now saying Detroit is seeing a new surge of COVID cases. This time those positive cases are in a different age demographic.

“I can’t talk about the Coronavirus affecting the people of Detroit without talking about how it affected me,” said Orlando Bailey.

31-year-old Orlando Bailey is from Detroit. He’s one of the hundreds of thousands of people coping with the coronavirus outbreak. Like many, he lost a loved one to this deadly pandemic.

“I have experienced the loss of close and dear people throughout the pandemic because of coronavirus,” Bailey said. “Most notably, one of the first deaths that happened in Detroit, Michigan, my brother, my mentor, Marlowe Stoudamire.”

The virus wreaked havoc on the state of Michigan, especially in Detroit at the beginning. Now, Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair said it’s doing the same thing all over again.

“So, here’s the bottom line, what we’re finding in the city of Detroit is that our numbers are going up,” Fair said.

Fair is boldly speaking out against the new COVID surge of positive cases that is now invading the city.

“What we’re seeing in the data though is 40% of all of our new cases are between the ages of 20-39 and we didn’t see that last year,” said Fair.

That’s why she’s urging younger people in that 20-39 age group to get vaccinated. Bailey said he’s listening to that advice and got vaccinated.

“I felt OK,” said Bailey. “I always have a little anxiety around needles,.”

Bailey said getting the shot was personal for him.

“My decision came with a lot of research, but it really came down to me wanting to be a good citizen,” Bailey said. “Not just for myself, not only thinking about myself, but thinking about my community.”

Meanwhile, others are not so sure about getting vaccinated. Keyon Clinton is still on the fence regarding vaccination.

“It’s a question that I go back and forth with, but as of right now, I don’t plan on it,” said Clinton.

30-year-old Clinton is also from Detroit, the eastside to be exact. He’s a motivational speaker and also a Fitness Execution Coach. He believes he can fight off the virus, if need be.

“For me, I believe as a fitness enthusiast, having a strong immune system, being healthy, will allow you to combat against so many different things health related,” Clinton said.

It’s the unknown about the vaccines that is really playing a factor in his decision not to get it, well at least for now.

“To me, there’s no clear outcome if you take the vaccine. To me, there’s no clear direction,” Clinton said. “Are you immune to COVID-19? Can you still get it? How do you deal with the symptoms?”