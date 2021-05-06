Family of 9 able to escape Troy house fire

TROY, Mich. – A family was able to safely get out of a burning Troy home Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the family was alerted to the fire by their smoke alarm, which gave them enough warning to the family of nine to evacuate safely. The Troy Fire Department said some family members passed children through a bedroom window.

Authorities said the fire was in the attached garage and crews quickly extinguished it. Major damage was contained to the garage with smoke damage sustained in the connecting breezeway.

There were no injuries reported and everyone made it out of the home prior to the fire department’s arrival.

“This incident shows the importance of having working smoke alarms in every home. This could have been a very different outcome if the smoke alarms were not installed,” said Troy Fire Department Lt. Dan Mahrle. “It is also important to have -- and practice -- an escape plan with everyone who lives in your home, knowing two ways out of each room.”

For more information on fire escape planning, visit the National Fire Protection Association’s official website here.

The cause of the fire was investigated and determined to be unintentional.

