Live music returning to The Crofoot in Pontiac on May 7

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Crofoot in Pontiac has been a popular music venue for the last 16 years.

Many of Metro Detroiters have a memorable concert experience there and many are expected to again this summer.

“We’re going to do a couple thousand people per show,” said Curtis Dalton with The Crofoot.

Across South Saginaw Street, the event promotions staff has constructed an outdoor stage and is using the parking lot to create spacious seating.

“To keep everyone socially distanced, we can do four to six people per pod. The line will have to be distanced coming in. Drinks are contactless ordering and pick up. It’s a whole operation just based around socially distancing and what we’re dealing with with the pandemic right now,” Dalton said.

The staff is setting up for the first of at least two months of shows beginning Friday, May 7. Staff does not know how long this will be the way of life but just having live music again means everything.

Ad

“It’s getting in where we fit in, finding something that works safely and figuring out how to bring music to people during this time where there hasn’t been any for over a year,” Dalton said.

More: Local news