Man charged with threatening 2 Warren City Council members, families

WARREN, Mich. – Keith Olson has been charged with threatening two members of the Warren City Council and their families.

Police said Olson, 46, was angry about something that happened at a recent City Council meeting and called two members.

“He argued with me and said I was lying and then said I was part of a criminal enterprise and that I needed to be worried about my children and my family,” said Warren City Council member Mindy Moore. “I hung up at that point. When someone mentions my family or my children, I no longer have anything to say to them.”

Moore received a threatening phone call after a City Council meeting in April. The man was furious and said he was cut off during the meeting’s public comment period. However, he didn’t speak at the meeting.

“He went strait to ‘You and your family better watch out, because we’re coming after you,’” said City Council member Patrick Green.

Green called police, who were able to identify the man. He hasn’t been located yet, but the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged him with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications device and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

“Even sometimes, things that don’t seem so serious can escalate and escalate to where something tragic happens,” Moore said. “I don’t want that to happen to any of us or our families.”

“Once someone says something about family, all bets are off,” Green said. “We are going to make sure they can’t do that to anyone in the community.”