Officer helps deliver baby in Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak parking lot

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A husband and wife, who was in labor, were lost trying to find Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak, calling 911.

Royal Oak officers found the couple on the road and helped guide them into the hospital, but by then the baby was on the way. Berkley officer Justin Childrey heard the call go out, was 30 seconds away and went to help.

The couple stopped in the Beaumont hospital parking lot but the baby was crowning.

Berkley Public Safety trains for police, fire and medical first response. And with Childrey’s help, the baby was delivered in the front seat.

“I started assessing both mom and baby and ultimately suctioning baby, making sure he was breathing adequately,” Childrey said.

He also cut the umbilical cord.

On the 911 call, the exhausted mother could be heard thanking him for the help.

“When you’re not planning to go that route, not planning on having your baby in a car in a parking lot, there is definitely added stress,” Childrey said. “There are bystanders, the dad is extremely stressed but everybody involved did a great job. Our partners at Royal Oak did a great job and all is well.”