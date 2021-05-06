Warren man struck by car, killed while crossing street, police say

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man was struck by a car and killed while crossing the road Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday (May 5) on Van Dyke, south of Nine Mile Road, according to authorities.

Police said a 69-year-old Warren man was crossing Van Dyke when he was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by a 38-year-old Warren man.

The 69-year-old man died from his injuries. He was not in a crosswalk, according to officials.

Police said the driver stopped at the scene and waited for police. He told officers he hadn’t seen the man crossing the road.

The driver was released pending blood draw results, officials said.