DETROIT, Mich. – Detroit Police are searching for a missing two-year-old boy on the city’s west side.

Jordan Lewis was taken from a home in the area of Evergreen rd. and Plymouth rd. near Rouge Park. Police believe he was taken by relatives on his father’s side.

The boy is about three feet tall and weighs about 25 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police at (313) 595-5600.