Couple taken into custody in connection with Monroe County homicide

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday at around 3:15 a.m. in the Frenchtown Township based Pleasantville Mobile Home Community on Nadeau Road.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Newport resident Michael Allen Tripp.

During the time of the homicide Monroe County deputies were on patrol in the area when they heard a gunshot.

Deputies searched the area and found Tripp lying in the intersection of Pleasantville Drive and George Drive at the entrance of the Pleasantville Mobile Home Community.

While securing the scene deputies found a man and woman nearby. The couple was taken into custody in connection with the homicide.

The couple and victim knew each other, according to police. Police added that there was an altercation between the victim and couple that led to the shooting.

Police say the victim was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Trenton where he died from the injuries.

The couple who was arrested is from Monroe. Both are in their early 20s and currently being held in the Monroe County Jail.

Their identities are not being released since no official charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

