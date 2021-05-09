Family loses everything in Warren apartment fire

WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County mother and daughter lost everything in a fire that destroyed eight units of a Warren apartment complex.

“I was lying down and I heard the fire alarm going off,” said Phillip Brown.

Brown said that alarm awoke him out his sleep. Within seconds, he jumped into action.

“Instantly, I opened the door and looked out in the hallway and I seen smoke coming the other doors across the hall,” said Brown.

Local 4 obtained cell phone video that captured the flames. The fire quickly took over the second floor of the building.

“I just ran and knocked on the doors, got some people out and ran and knocked on some more doors,” said Brown.

Brown said someone called 911. Within minutes, fire crews showed up. Brown said he called his sister Latai Brown, who was with her daughter and their mother.

“I had took to the hotel for Mother’s Day, so me and my daughter weren’t even here,” said Latai Brown.

A Mother’s Day celebration that was interrupted. Now they’re forced to face reality.

“I have nothing. We have nothing. This what I got. Crocs on, I just got off work,” Latai Brown said. “My daughter got what she got on. We have nothing. Where do I go from here? I honestly don’t know.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.