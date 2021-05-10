LIVE STREAM: Chief Craig announces retirement from Detroit Police Department

DETROIT – Detroit Police Chief James Craig is announcing his retirement during a news conference Monday after heading the department for eight years.

Rumors of Craig’s retirement began circulating on Friday and continued through the weekend, alongside news that the chief of police is considering a future in politics. Sources say Craig is considering running for governor of Michigan on the Republican Party ticket.

Craig has served as the chief of the Detroit Police Department (DPD) since 2013, when he was appointed by Emergency Manager Kevin Orr. He is the longest running DPD chief since Chief Bill Hart.

Chief Craig was raised in Detroit and began his career in the city in 1977. When DPD experienced a downsize, Craig joined the Los Angeles police force and worked there for nearly 30 years.

Before becoming the head of DPD, Craig served as chief of the Portland Police Department in Maine for two years, and then as chief of the Cincinnati Police Department for two years.

GOP sources have confirmed that Craig has met with several Republican donors amid rumors of his run for governor.

Craig appeared on Fox News Saturday night, but he did not mention anything about his retirement or political aspirations. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan would not speak on the topic of Craig’s retirement, but he did say during a news conference that current Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has his full support in the state’s gubernatorial election.

