Local leaders respond on potential retirement, political aspirations of Detroit police chief James Craig

DETROIT – Local leaders across Metro Detroit are weighing in on the speculation that Detroit police chief James Craig is retiring and might be eyeing a run for Governor.

It would be Craig’s first real push into partisan politics and leaders are complimenting Craig’s time as chief, but are brushing off any illusions of Detroit loyalty.

At a press conference Saturday, Detroit leaders wouldn’t speak on the reports directly. Mayor Mike Duggan -- who reportedly spoke with Craig Thursday -- wouldn’t say if he knew about the expected retirement.

“He has earned the right to announce his own plans on his own timeline,” Duggan said.

The Mayor also threw his full support behind Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“I’m not bright enough to know a year from now who’s going to be running on the Republican or Democratic side,” Duggan said. “But I know whoever is running, I’ll be strongly supporting Gretchen Whitmer.”

“This is America. Everyone needs to step up when they feel that they can provide the leadership, but I will be 100% with Gretchen Whitmer,” said Rep. Brenda Lawrence.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who has been critical of Craig and was also recently targeted by him in a recent interview where he called on her to resign, did not speak about the reports. She hurried away from the press conference and when Local 4 caught up with her, she did not want to answer questions about the chief.

