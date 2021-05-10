Detroit police chief James Craig expected to announce retirement Monday

DETROIT – Sources tell Local 4 Detroit police chief James Craig will announce his retirement in a news conference Monday.

He is also reportedly considering a run for Governor on the Republican Party ticket.

“He’s obviously very popular,” said Rev. Horace Sheffield. “He’s at a point in his life -- I know he is -- where he considered a variety of different options for himself.”

Sheffield has known Craig for quite some time. He said the speculation of where the chief will end up in his next venture is running wild.

“There’s a lot of speculation,” Sheffield said. “Some say that he would run with John James as Lt. Governor. I just can’t see him being the second person on that ticket.”

Either way, Sheffield said he expects Craig to do just fine.

“He’s had a pretty good career already,” Sheffield said. “And if he doesn’t do anything else, he will still probably hear those words, job well done.”

Ad

Sheffield is wishing the Chief the best of luck in his future endeavors, whatever they may be.

READ: More local news coverage