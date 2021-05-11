Car crashes into house on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A car has crashed into a house on Detroit’s east side early Tuesday morning.

The car crashed into a Detroit home in the area of Kingsville Street and the I-94 Service Drive, causing significant damage to both the vehicle and the home.

One resident, 16, says she was in her bedroom when the car crashed into her bedroom. She says she witnessed the driver and a passenger exit the vehicle and run off after the crash, hopping the gate in the yard.

Family members inside the home were reportedly physically unharmed by the incident. It is unknown if the individuals inside the vehicle were injured in the crash.

Police have not yet released details about the crash.

