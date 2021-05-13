New milestone reached in fight against COVID as Pfizer vaccinations begin for children 12-15

DETROIT – For the first time, children between the ages of 12 and 15 are able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization Monday for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) endorsed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 and up Wednesday. The panel’s vote was unanimous.

READ: CDC advisory committee votes unanimously to endorse Pfizer vaccine for kids 12 and up

Ad

ACIP reviewed the safety and efficacy data for Pfizer’s trial in children ages 12-15. There were 2,260 children in the study, half received the vaccine and half received the placebo.

There were 16 cases of coronavirus in the placebo group and none in the vaccine group.

The Northwest Activities Center in Detroit was filled with excited families ready to get vaccinated Thursday morning.

“I heard on the news that people under 15 can get it, but when I went downtown, they said I couldn’t get it yet,” said Charlie Malloy. “But now I can get it and stay safe because I have the vaccine.”

Those under 18 years old have to be with their parents in order to get the vaccine.

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan: New openings, clinics, appointments