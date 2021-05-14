Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are searching for 14-year-old Nevea Spears, who was last seen on May 12.

Detroit police said Nevea was last seen at about 5 p.m. in the 6000 block of Grandville Avenue. It was reported that the teen became upset and left home.

Police said Nevea’s mother reported that she has left home before but returns within the hour.

Nevea Spears Details Age 14 years old Clothing Black and white shirt, black and white shoes, brown shoes Other Red and brown curly hair, brown eyes

Police said the 14-year-old is in good physical and mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit’s Police Department’s Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports