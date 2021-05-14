Partly Cloudy icon
52º

Local News

Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Police say Nevea Spears was last seen on May 12

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Missing In Michigan
,
Missing
,
Missing Teen
,
Detroit
,
Nevea Spears
,
Grandville Avenue
,
Michigan
,
Michigan News
,
Local
,
Local News
,
News
,
Detroit Police
,
DPD
,
Detroit Police Department
,
DPD Sixth Precinct
Nevea Spears
Nevea Spears (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for 14-year-old Nevea Spears, who was last seen on May 12.

Detroit police said Nevea was last seen at about 5 p.m. in the 6000 block of Grandville Avenue. It was reported that the teen became upset and left home.

Police said Nevea’s mother reported that she has left home before but returns within the hour.

Nevea SpearsDetails
Age14 years old
ClothingBlack and white shirt, black and white shoes, brown shoes
OtherRed and brown curly hair, brown eyes

Police said the 14-year-old is in good physical and mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit’s Police Department’s Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: