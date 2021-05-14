Healthcare workers encouraged by surge of kids lining up to be vaccinated

DETROIT – With 12-15 year old children now able to get the Pfizer vaccine, there’s a lot of excitement -- particularly from healthcare workers who believe the new heroes will be the kids leading the way.

Katrina, a local 14-year-old girl, was so traumatized on the impact COVID had on her young life, but after getting vaccinated, her world looks different.

As children between the ages of 12 and 15 line up to get the shot, healthcare workers can barely contain themselves. Not only are they vaccinating more people , they said adults are more likely to listen to children who want to be vaccinated.

Katrina said she’s worried about her friends who want to be vaccinated, but their parents won’t let them get the shot.

Healthcare workers are concerned about taking steps forward in expanding vaccinations and the seemingly step backward in removing and reducing mask mandates.

As the mask mandates are loosened, health experts still urge residents to remain cautious as you don’t know who is inoculated and who isn’t.

