Detroit Parks and Recreation programs open after being suspended last year due to COVID

Registration for new programs is also available. According to the Detroit Parks and Recreation Department, outdoor camp registration is open now.

DETROIT – After suspending programming last year due to the pandemic, Detroit Parks and Recreation programs are now underway with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

This year 900 kids are enrolled in the youth soccer program.

“I’m so excited to see the kids being able to play after the year we’ve had. It’s more important than ever to make sure kids are active and healthy both physically and mentally,” said Athletics Director, Coach Shay.

Camp runs through Monday, July 12 to Friday, August 20. The hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for children ages 5 to 12.

Palmer Park will have nature based programs with activities ranging from forest exploration to wildlife identification. Balduck, Farwell, and Patton Parks will have outdoor adventure programs such as sports clinics, crafts, and S.T.E.M. learning.

The date for free swimming registration has moved to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18.

