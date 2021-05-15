Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 70s

DETROIT – Man oh man, woman oh woman (as Chuck Gaidica used to say), those past two days were spectacular, eh? But now it’s prime time…the weekend…and I think we’ll do okay today.

We got some sunshine this morning and will see additional cloud cover develop and move in this afternoon. Highs should reach the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius)…but temps will go higher if we hang on to that sunshine later into the afternoon.

Wind will be light, too, and blow from the south at only 4 to 8 mph…that means that those of us immediately north and near the big east side lakes will be cooler.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:12 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:48 p.m.

Our Saturday early evening plans will be dry, but scattered light showers should develop overnight. The cloud cover will keep temps from dropping as far as in recent days…probably stopping in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) by 6 a.m.

Sunday starts mostly cloudy, and there still could be a lingering shower around first thing in the morning. At least partial sunshine then develops for the afternoon. There is some disagreement among the computer models as to whether or not any scattered showers will pop up out of nowhere Sunday afternoon. As always when there’s any threat of rain, just keep an eye on our app’s real-time radar to stay ahead of the weather. Highs Sunday near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Next Week

The warm weather sticks around through next week!

Monday looks dry, with partly cloudy skies north and mostly cloudy skies south. Highs in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday…perhaps we get a shower, but this is by no means a slam dunk. Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

We then get at least partial sunshine Thursday and Friday, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). And by the way, there are probably more 80s after that…you’ll see that on my ten-day forecast in our app or on our weather page on ClickOnDetroit.com.

Overnight lows should range from mid 50s to near 60 degrees (12 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Flowers

If you missed my declaration yesterday, yes, you can safely plant your flowers now! I do not see any frost chances for the remainder of the month.

Sun Safety

As I’ve mentioned all week long, remember that the sun’s rays are as strong right now as they are in late July, and that the temperature has no impact on the strength of those rays…you can just as easily burn in the midday sun today when it’s in the 60s as you can if it was in the 80s. So wear a hat and slap on some sunscreen if you’ll be out enjoying any midday sun we get on this Saturday (and don’t forget to sunscreen those ears if they’ll be exposed…I do every time). And this especially applies to the kids…every sunburn you prevent now reduces their chance of getting skin cancer down the road. By the way, if you missed my special article about melanoma (and the scare I had) that posted a couple of weeks ago on Melanoma Monday, it was the number one article read on our entire website that day, and generated a lot of comments from people who have dealt with (or are dealing with) melanoma.

You can read it by clicking here.

Like most cancers, you need to catch this early.

It’s not a long article and well worth checking out and sharing with your family and friends.