FAA investigates near-miss between involving flight heading to Detroit

Officials say one aircraft was preparing to land while the other was already on the runway

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a near-miss of two jets at the San Diego International Airport, including a flight heading to Detroit.

A Skywest flight from Portland, Oregon, was preparing to land Thursday night when it was waved off by air traffic controllers.

The FAA said a Delta flight to Detroit was already on the runway.

It is unclear how close the planes were to each other but tracking logs from FlightAware shows the Skywest plan descended down to 200 feet in altitude before it veered off.

The Delta plane left safely for Detroit and the Skywest plane landed 12 minutes later.

