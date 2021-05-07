Travel heats up for summer -- What you need to know before you book a flight

Travel heats up: What to know before you book

DETROIT – According to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, more people traveled through airport security check points in the first week of May than any other point during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you’re looking to travel, you’re not alone. As more people get vaccinated, we’re seeing more travelers in airports and hotels.

The TSA revealed its mask mandate has been extended through September and the European Union announced vaccinated travelers may soon be able to visit.

If you are planning to travel, you should research all the safety procedures and rules that are enforced at your destination. You should always purchase trip insurance and book early. Many hotels have limited occupancy and they’re filling up fast.

Ad

Related: Michigan residents trying to fly back from Florida hit with delays, cancellations