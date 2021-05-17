Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Detroit police investigating after 48-year-old man killed in crash

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Detroit
Wayne County
News
Local
Local News
Kercheval Avenue
Van Dyke Street
Crash
Fatal Crash
Investigation
Crash Investigation
DETROIT – Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man was killed in a crash.

The incident happened Saturday at 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of Van Dyke Street, according to police. The 48-year-old was riding a mini-bike on Van Dyke Street near Kercheval when he collided with a vehicle that was turning into an alleyway.

The 48-year-old was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260.

