Family members find man, woman dead inside Brownstown Township home

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Brownstown Township police are investigating after family members found a man and a woman dead inside a home.

Officers were called at 1:58 p.m. Monday (May 17) to a home in the 29000 block of Old Fort Street.

Family members said they found a 53-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman dead inside their home.

Officials said the family hadn’t been able to reach the man and woman over the phone, so they went to check on them.

Brownstown Township police initiated a death investigation and asked for the assistance of Michigan State Police officials. It is being investigated as a potential murder-suicide, police said.

Authorities said they are confident there is no danger to the community. They are not searching for anyone involved in the case.