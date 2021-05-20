Partly Cloudy icon
20-year-old motorcyclist killed, SUV driver injured in Macomb Township crash

Steven Rose killed in crash

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

A motorcycle.

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 20-year-old man was killed Thursday morning when his motorcycle struck the side of an SUV turning left in front of him in Macomb Township, officials said.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Thursday (May 20) at 22 Mile Road and North Avenue, according to authorities.

Steven Rose, 20, of Macomb Township, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle south on North Avenue at a high speed, police said.

A silver Jeep Cherokee driven by a 71-year-old Troy man was heading north on North Avenue when it tried to make a left-hand turn in front of Rose into a business, authorities said.

The motorcycle struck the Cherokee, ejecting Rose, who landed on a red Ford Escape that was heading north on North Avenue, according to officials.

When deputies arrived, Rose was unconscious, they said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The 71-year-old man driving the Cherokee was also injured, police said. His condition was not disclosed.

The Escape was driven by a 23-year-old Macomb man. One of the two occupants of the Escape is a nurse and immediately rendered aid to Rose, authorities said.

Rose was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said. Multiple witnesses said the motorcycle was traveling at a high speed.

North Avenue was shut down from 21 Mile Road to 23 Mile Road, but has since reopened.

The Macomb County Crash Investigation Team investigated this crash.

