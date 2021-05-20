‘A showcase of what’s to come’: Ford unveils all-electric F-150 Lightning

DETROIT – As dusk settled at Ford headquarters Wednesday, the atmosphere started to feel like a Lions night game

Tailgating was in the parking lot with mostly employees and dealership owners. When it was dark enough, the lights came up, bringing attention to Ford’s next big things in the electric vehicle market -- the all-electric F-150 Lightning.

Company executives, including Ford CEO Jim Farley, were touting the Lightning’s capabilities from a starting price less than $40,000 to being able to to power your house during an outage for up to three days.

“Powering your house ... that’s exciting, but when you stomp on that accelerator, and when you drive with the independent rear extension, the standard four-wheel drive ... that’s going to put a smile on everyone’s face,” Farley said.

Ford’s big bet: Fans of F-150 pickup will embrace electric

On the outside, the electric version of Ford’s F-150 pickup looks much like its wildly popular gas-powered version. Yet the resemblance is deceiving. With its new battery-powered truck, Ford is making a costly bet that buyers will embrace a vehicle that would help transform how the world drives.

Branded the F-150 Lightning, the pickup will be able to travel up to 300 miles per battery charge, thanks to a frame designed to safely hold a huge lithium-ion battery that can power your house should the electricity go out. Going from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) will take just 4.5 seconds.

With a starting price near $40,000 (before options), Ford has calculated that an electric version of America’s top-selling vehicle will appeal to the sorts of buyers who favor rugged pickup trucks prized for strength and durability. If it succeeds, it could speed the nation’s transition away from petroleum burners — a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s broad effort to fight climate change.

