Detroit’s TCF Center to reopen for live events in June

DETROIT – The TCF Center is reopening for live events starting this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TCF Center general manager Karen Totaro announced Thursday that the venue will begin hosting live events in June as COVID-19 cases decline in the state, and as vaccination numbers rise.

One major event coming to the TCF Center is the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit, which kicks off on June 25. The walk-through exhibit showcases artwork from Vincent Van Gogh using 360 degree projection mapping technology, officials said.

The center will reportedly continue administering COVID vaccinations through the summer in a separate part of the venue. Officials say the TCF Center will continue to follow public health guidance and will maintain physical distancing, use of personal protective equipment, contact tracing, health checks and medical treatment protocols at applicable events amid the pandemic.

Officials say the center will host several live events through the remainder of the year, including: the USA Weightlifting National Championships Week in June, CannaCon Detroit 2021, Campus Party TechFest, Automation Alley Integr8, the National Cannabis Industry Association Conference in September and Forge Fair 2021 in October.

The TCF Center is also reportedly working to expand its technological offerings to allow for “hybrid events” that include presenting live productions to remote audiences anywhere in the world.

“This venue has one of the most robust tech services offerings in the business. But that won’t stop us from developing new products and opportunities for clients,” Totaro said. “For instance, we know our customers are looking for new sponsorship revenue streams, so we now offer sponsorships in the venue that include digital signage, hybrid event platforms and WiFi networks.”

An expanded outdoor space adjacent to the TCF Center will also be available for live events this year.

