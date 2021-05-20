Former Michigan State University police captain charged following drunk driving arrest in February

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

LANSING, Mich. – A former Michigan State University police captain has been charged after she was arrested in February for drunk driving, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

Officials said Valerie O’Brien has been charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content (BAC) and one count of carrying a concealed pistol under the influence with a BAC of 0.10 or more.

O’Brien was arrested after she failed a field sobriety test and refused a preliminary breath test. Michigan State Police said she had a BAC of 0.25.

She was pulled over just off Interstate 96, west of Lansing.

Dashcam video showed O’Brien yelling at the trooper who arrested her that she was going to sue him. She was placed in the patrol car and declined to answer whether her department-issued handgun was in the vehicle.

A pistol was located in the back seat of her car.

“My office stands ready to ensure law enforcement officers are upholding the oath they took to protect and serve,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.