Video shows Michigan State University police captain arrested for drunk driving

Police captain was on paid leave for more than a year prior to arrest, reports say

Jason Colthorp
, Anchor/Reporter

Authorities said a Michigan State University police captain had a blood alcohol level of 0.25 when she was arrested for drunk driving.

Capt. Valerie O’Brien was arrested on Feb. 10 after a Michigan State Police trooper pulled her over just off Interstate 96 west of Lansing.

A video shows O’Brien yelling at the the trooper that she was going to sue him. She was placed in the patrol car and declined to answer when asked if her department-issued handgun was in the vehicle.

WILX-TV, which first obtained the video, reported that O’Brien was on paid administrative leave since her arrest.

In September, she returned to work after more than a year on leave, which the Lansing State Journal reported was classified as a suspension.

