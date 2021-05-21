Metro Detroit students win Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair

Michelle Hua took home the top spot in a major international science competition.

Hua is a sophomore at Cranbrook Kingswood School. She found out on Friday that she was a top winner of the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

Judges deemed Hua’s project a fundamental contribution to the field of machine learning with applications in artificial intelligence. She is the first female to win the top prize in a decade.

Her classmate Margaret Yang also impressed judges. She received first place in the international competition.

Both girls hope to be role models for the younger generation in STEM.

The competition

ENERGY: SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS AND DESIGN, sponsored by King Abdul-Aziz & his Companions Foundation for Giftedness & Creativity

First Award of $5,000

EGSD015 — Engineering Multi-Enzyme Whole-Cell Biocatalysts for Biofuel Production Margaret Yang, Cranbrook Kingswood School, MI, United States of America



ROBOTICS AND INTELLIGENT MACHINES, sponsored by Siegel Family Endowment

First Award of $5,000

ROBO033 — Dilated Silhouette Convolutional Neural Network: A Novel Deep Learning Framework for Real-time Human Action Recognition Michelle Hua, Cranbrook Kingswood School, MI, United States of America



George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award

The $75,000 George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award recognizes the Best of the Best among the outstanding students from around the world who participate in Regeneron ISEF.

ROBO033 — Dilated Silhouette Convolutional Neural Network: A Novel Deep Learning Framework for Real-time Human Action Recognition Michelle Hua, Cranbrook Kingswood School, MI, United States of America



Watch the Grand Awards Ceremony below: