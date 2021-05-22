Portion of block in historic UP downtown area destroyed by fire

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

CALUMET, Mich. – A massive fire that happened on Friday night destroyed a block in the historic Calumet downtown area, according to WLUC-TV.

The station reported that the fire took place in a building on the 100 block of South 5th Street late Friday night and continued spreading.

Multiple fire departments were involved in putting the fire out and most had reportedly left the scene by 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Very few details about the fire including its cause and whether anyone was hurt have been released.

As of Saturday morning the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office had no information available, WLUC-TV added.

Still, several videos of the fire were posted online showing its impact.

Main Street Calumet posted about the fire on Facebook.

“Send prayers to Calumet, Michigan tonight. A fire is raging in our historic downtown. We hope everyone is safe and we are very thankful for all the firefighters who are responding to our little community. If you are a resident of the buildings affected in the fires please go to the Calumet colosseum ASAP to find help with lodging,” read the Facebook post.

Ad

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit as this story continues to develop.

Read More: Upper Peninsula headlines

View videos of the fire