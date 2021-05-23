Man in critical condition after being shot during argument on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 43-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred Saturday near the intersection of Mansfield Street and Cambridge Avenue.

According to authorities, the victim was shot multiple times by a 42-year-old woman during an argument at about 7:15 p.m. Police said the woman took the man to a hospital, where the victim is listed in critical condition.

Police have taken the woman suspected of shooting the man into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

