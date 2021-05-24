Gov. Whitmer marks return to office work as MIOSHA rolls out relaxed rules

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke Monday about the steps and rules residents will have to follow as they return to in-person work across the state.

Employers can now allow fully vaccinated employees to work without face coverings or social distancing, as long as they have a policy to make sure non-vaccinated employees continue to wear masks and follow social distancing.

Workplace rules have been updated to eliminate industry-specific requirements and instead will more clearly reflect changes in close contact and quarantining requirements for fully vaccinated employees.

Whitmer said restaurants and bars can choose to reopen common areas, such as pool tables and dance floors.

On May 10, Michigan surpassed the milestone of 55% of people ages 16 and up receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As a result, in-person work was set to resume two weeks later: today, May 24.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 884,580 as of Monday, including 18,953 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 1,378 new cases and 14 additional deaths over the past two days.