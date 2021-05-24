LIVE STREAM: Michigan gov. provides return-to-work update

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is holding a news briefing Monday morning to provide an update on Michigan’s return-to-work guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, as in-person work is now allowed to resume in the state.

On Monday morning, Gov. Whitmer is slated to provide an update on the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA)’s return-to-work guidelines as Michigan employees begin returning to the workplace for the first time since the pandemic began.

The governor is also expected to sign a bill into law on Monday that will “support Michigan distillers and help them expand their businesses,” officials said.

Under Michigan’s previous COVID orders, people who work in the state were not allowed to work in person if their job could be carried out remotely. Now that more than 55 percent of Michiganders ages 16 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, the state is allowing employees to return to in-person work for the first time beginning Monday.

As COVID infections and hospitalizations are on the decline in Michigan, and with people returning to work, the state is slated to reopen faster than expected.

Last week, Whitmer announced an updated reopening plan for the state, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their coronavirus guidelines.

Now Michigan is following a two-step reopening plan that is no longer tied to the percentage of vaccinated residents. On June 1, capacity limits will be lifted for all outdoor events, and indoor capacity limits will increase. On July 1, broad mask and gathering rules are expected to be lifted entirely.

