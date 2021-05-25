'Monroe Street Midway' opening Memorial Day weekend in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – A few months ago, Bedrock launched the Monroe Street drive-in theater in Downtown Detroit.

But for this upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the company will be turning the site into what it is calling it the “Monroe Street Midway” in partnership with RollerCade. This summer, the newest attraction is the midway roller rink.

“You get to skate with the background of downtown. It’s just going to be a beautiful, fun experience,” said Kyle Black with RollerCade.

The roller rink will include a mural design by artist Sheefy McFly.

“I’ve never done anything like this before. I have 15-20 murals around Detroit. This is my first like this,” he said.

The Monroe Street Midway opens May 28.

For more information, visit https://www.deckedoutdetroit.com/.

