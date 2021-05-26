MGM Grand Detroit is hosting virtual job fair today

DETROIT – MGM Grand Detroit will be hosting a virtual job fair today, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in partnership with Indeed.
The Detroit-based casino said it is recruiting for the following positions:
- Security officers
- Cage cashiers
- Electricians
- Poker dealers and more
MGM said many of these jobs are full-time positions and come with benefits. MGM offers daycare, tuition reimbursement, competitive wages and employee vaccinations for COVID-19.
The virtual job session will run from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Interested candidates must register for an interview in advance through Indeed.com.
More in-person and virtual events will be announced soon. In the meantime, applications are also being accepted at careers.mgmresorts.com.
