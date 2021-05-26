MGM Grand Detroit is hosting virtual job fair today

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Video slot machines are seen at the MGM Grand Detroit casino, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – MGM Grand Detroit will be hosting a virtual job fair today, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in partnership with Indeed.

The Detroit-based casino said it is recruiting for the following positions:

Security officers

Cage cashiers

Electricians

Poker dealers and more

MGM said many of these jobs are full-time positions and come with benefits. MGM offers daycare, tuition reimbursement, competitive wages and employee vaccinations for COVID-19.

The virtual job session will run from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Interested candidates must register for an interview in advance through Indeed.com.

More in-person and virtual events will be announced soon. In the meantime, applications are also being accepted at careers.mgmresorts.com.

