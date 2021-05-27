Airbnb extends ban on parties in Michigan through summer

DETROIT – Guests of Airbnb rental properties in Michigan will not be allowed to host parties through the summer, the company announced Thursday.

The state of Michigan is beginning to ease restrictions on gatherings as COVID-19 infections decline, but rental marketplace Airbnb says that properties rented through their platform in the state are prohibited from having parties now through the summer, and possibly even after.

Last spring, Airbnb announced that properties in Detroit could not allow parties or extra guests, given the state’s stay-at-home order at that time.

In August 2020, the vacation rental company issued a global ban on parties at all of its rental properties. Officials announced Thursday that the global ban would be extended at least through the summer of 2021, despite the fact that some regions are gradually reopening amid the pandemic.

“Throughout the past few weeks, we have heard from members of our community who have sought clarity on whether the ban would remain in effect, particularly from community members in the regions that are gradually reopening,” the company said Thursday. “We are announcing the extension of the ban through at least the end of Summer 2021 to provide them with that clarity, as well as to be as direct as possible that we will not tolerate behavior that disrupts neighborhoods or violates the trust of our Host community. At the end of summer 2021, we will provide another update on the future of the policy.”

The company has warned that guests who attempt to throw unauthorized parties will be banned from the platform. Airbnb also says that guests “without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one night reservations in entire home listings” in the U.S. on the weekend of the Fourth of July.

Click here to read the entire announcement on Airbnb’s website.

