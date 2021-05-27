Dearborn man faces felony charge after stomping bird to death at pet store

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – A Dearborn man has been formally charged after allegedly stomping a bird to death at a pet store in Allen Park last week.

Ali Chehade, 22, was charged on Thursday in Wayne County with third-degree animal killing -- a felony that is punishable by up to four years in prison and a fine of no more than $5,000 under current Michigan law.

Chehade is accused of stomping a bird to death at Critter Pet Shop in Allen Park on Tuesday, May 18.

According to store owner Michael Simms, the Dearborn man entered the pet store with a parakeet that he wanted to return. Chehade was reportedly irate and wanted a $30 refund for the bird.

Simms, who was behind the counter during the incident, says he opened the small carrier that the bird was in, and noticed the parakeet was injured with a bloody wing -- likely bitten by another animal. The store owner says he was worried about the bird and told Chehade that he would ensure the bird receives medical attention.

“I calmed him down and continued to tell him, ‘I’ll give you credit, you can get anything in the store and I’ll make sure the bird is OK,’” Simms said. “With how irate he was, I didn’t know how he was going to care for it. I was more worried about the animal than anything.”

The man then threw the carrier on the ground and stomped the bird to death. His actions were caught on camera.

Officials say that police officers observed the dead bird in a smashed box upon arrival at the scene.

The Dearborn man took off after the incident, but Allen Park police were able to track him down.

Chehade is set to be arraigned Thursday morning in Wayne County.

