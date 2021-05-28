Bodies found in burning Warren home part of murder-suicide, police say

WARREN, Mich. – Police revealed the bodies found inside a burning Warren home Friday morning were part of a murder-suicide and were not killed by the fire.

Police said they arrived at the home Friday morning and found two bodies inside. Investigators spent hours at the house, located on Fairfield Drive, just north of 13 Mile Road.

According to Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer, a 37-year-old man had fatally shot a 32-year-old woman in the kitchen, started a fire in a bedroom and then shot himself.

“This was a total shock,” said neighbor Jack Salome. “I didn’t expect that at all. When I saw the front of the house, I was in shock. I found out what possibly happened and that was unbelievable.”

First responders were initially called for a house fire at about 6 a.m. Friday.

Neighbors said the young couple had lived in the area for about five years.

“They were a quiet couple,” Salome said. “Other than saying hi and bye in passing, that was pretty much it.”

The family dog, Duke, was taken by Warren Animal Control.

Authorities said they recovered the gun that was used and that they had never been called to the home before.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700.

