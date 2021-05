DETROIT – Police are searching for 62-year-old Herman Jones-Turner, who was last seen May 10.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Jones-Turner was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. at his residence, located near the intersection of Outer Drive and Seven Mile Road.

Anyone who has seen Herman Jones-Turner or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-4505 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

