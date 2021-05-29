Feds: Detroit man arrested, charged with sex trafficking

DETROIT – A Detroit man was arrested Friday after a criminal complaint filed in federal court charged him with sex trafficking.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Michigan, the complaint alleged that in April 2021, the FBI was alerted of a 17-year-old girl running away and living in the home of 55-year-old Kevin Giles on Pembroke Avenue. The information also indicated that a 16-year-old girl was also living at the home.

The criminal complaint alleged that Giles placed commercial sex advertisements for both girls on a website, including photographs and videos of them, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Additionally, an adult victim was recovered from Giles’ home by the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes (SEMTEC) task force. According to the criminal complaint, he allegedly coerced the woman to engage in commercial sex acts.

Officials said the FBI is currently looking for any other juveniles who may have had contact with Giles. Anyone with information about other juveniles or Giles’ sex trafficking operation is asked to contact the agency at 313-965-2323.

