Lupus Detroit seeking applicants for scholarship fund before June 1 deadline

DETROIT – A local organization is having trouble finding students to apply for its scholarship fund, just days from the deadline.

Lupus Detroit is known for helping people who either suffer from the disease or those who need help dealing with a loss of a loved one.

“My first wife, she passed (on April 13, 2016) as a result of Lupus,” said Todd Russell Perkins.

Perkins said he it was a tough time for him. He knew very little about Lupus, but he said the organization helped him get through that rough period of his life.

“After she passed, I had the pleasure of meeting Sharon Harris and some of her friends as a support network. But then I found out some of the work that she’s doing,” Perkins said.

Today, the work of Lupus Detroit is well known throughout the Metro area. They’re offering a $1,000 scholarship each to two students who attended a Michigan high school and are currently enrolled at any in-state or out-of-state college or university.

“That $1,000 or that amount that goes to the winners, that’s a substantial amount of money for the students. That’s books for a whole year sometimes,” said Perkins.

But the organization said nobody has applied for the scholarship. Perkins is blaming the pandemic.

“We’re a year off. As I recall, I don’t think Sharon was able to do it last year and now that she’s back up and running. That year break, also contributes to that lack of applicants. With smaller organizations like these, although they’re trying to give away money, the word is not getting out,” he said.

The deadline to apply is June 1. Click here to apply.