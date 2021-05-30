Detroit police search for 16-year-old girl last seen Wednesday

DETROIT – Police are searching for Arianna Sanders, a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday.

According to the Detroit Police Department, at about 2 p.m., Sanders’ mother found she had left their home, located near the intersection of Chatsworth and Munich streets. She has not since returned.

Anyone who has seen Arianna Sanders or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

