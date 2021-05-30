Man fatally shot in argument on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an unknown man that happened Sunday morning on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, it happened at about 6:15 a.m. on Edward Street, just south of Martin Street. Police said an unknown man in his 20s got into an argument with someone, who fatally shot the man.

Police described the gunman as a white man who was wearing a black vest and gray shirt.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.

