Local News

US-Canada travel restrictions remain in place during Memorial Day Weekend

No exceptions made for vaccinated travelers, says Canada Border Services

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Ambassador Bridge into Canada over the Detroit River. (WDIV)

DETROIT – The Canada Border Services Agency is reminding residents that travel restrictions along the US-Canada Border will remain in place until at least June 21.

According to CBSA, the restrictions in place have no exception for travelers who have been vaccinated.

All travelers are required to follow testing and quarantine requirements (including the 3-night hotel stopover for travelers arriving by air).

In December 2020, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the ban on nonessential travel with the United States will not be lifted until COVID-19 is significantly more under control around the world.

Michigan is one of the main entry points for goods and services coming and out of Canada with 10 border crossings into Ontario, most within Metro Detroit.

The CBSA has a checklist for those to find out if they are eligible to drive to Canada. It can be found here.

